Biden rules out ceasefire in Gaza by Monday

2024-02-29 | 10:55
Biden rules out ceasefire in Gaza by Monday

President Joe Biden has dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by Monday, a timeline he had previously anticipated earlier this week.

In response to questions from journalists on Thursday about his expectations regarding the situation, Biden stated that "hope is not lost" and that he had spoken to regional leaders about a ceasefire, adding, "But it's probably not going to happen by Monday."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Joe Biden

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

War

