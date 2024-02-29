News
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
World News
2024-02-29 | 14:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
The United States condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings about the danger of nuclear war on Thursday, describing them as 'irresponsible,' but said there was no indication of an imminent threat.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, 'This is not the first time we've seen irresponsible rhetoric from Vladimir Putin. A leader of a nuclear-armed state cannot speak in this manner.'
AFP
World News
Russia
Nuclear Weapons
US
Threat
Vladimir Putin
