Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor

World News
01-10-2025 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor

Munich's Oktoberfest will reopen at 5:30 p.m. local time after being shut for the day over a bomb threat, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

"The police have checked the situation and have given the all-clear," Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said in a post on his Instagram channel, after police said the German suspect behind the threat had killed himself after setting his family's house on fire.

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Munich

Oktoberfest

Bomb

Threat

LBCI Next
Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Denmark says faces 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut airport

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25

Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday

LBCI
World News
09:03

Dead Munich suspect carried explosives in backpack: Police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:37

US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown

LBCI
World News
11:29

Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks

LBCI
World News
09:34

Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

LBCI
World News
09:24

Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:44

Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines

LBCI
World News
03:48

'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit

LBCI
World News
05:03

Russia upped drone, missile strikes on Ukraine in September: AFP analysis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More