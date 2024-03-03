Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case

World News
2024-03-03 | 11:03
High views
0min
Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday of seeking to "destabilize the stability of Germany" after an audio recording of secret military talks among German army officers regarding the war in Ukraine surfaced on Russian social networks.

Pistorius told journalists in Berlin, "It is simply about using this recording to destabilize" Germany and undermine its "unity."

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
