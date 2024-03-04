News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
World News
2024-03-04 | 15:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
The European Commission will propose on Tuesday ways for the European Union to boost its arms industry so it can shift to "war economy mode" in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Thierry Breton, the European industry commissioner, will lay out proposals to encourage EU countries to buy more weapons together from European companies, and to help such firms increase production capacity, according to EU officials.
"We need to change the paradigm and move into war economy mode. This also means that the European defence industry must take more risks, with our support," said Breton, previewing the package.
Breton, a French former tech company CEO, has also said the possibility of another U.S. presidential term for Donald Trump - who has questioned Washington's commitments to NATO - means Europe has to do more to protect itself.
"In the current geopolitical context, Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, regardless of the outcome of our allies’ elections every four years,” Breton said.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted many European countries to increase defence spending.
But EU officials argue purely national efforts are less efficient and want EU bodies to play a greater role in defence industrial policy.
Analysts say the war has made clear that European industry was ill-prepared for some major challenges, such as a sudden surge in demand for large amounts of artillery ammunition.
Breton’s proposals include creating a European version of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales scheme, opens new tab, under which the United States helps other governments to buy from U.S. arms companies.
Another proposal would allow the EU to compel European weapons firms to prioritise European orders in times of crisis.
To become reality, the proposals will need approval from the EU’s 27 national governments – which have often been reluctant to cede power on defence and military matters – and the European Parliament.
The proposals will also be studied closely by NATO, which has said it welcomes EU efforts to help European defence but warned they must not duplicate or clash with the transatlantic alliance's work.
Reuters
World News
European Commission
European Union
Arms
Industry
War
Economy
Russia
Ukraine
Next
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny's funeral
Nikki Haley gets first primary win in Washington, DC
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-14
US says conflict in Ukraine harms the Russian economy
World News
2023-12-14
US says conflict in Ukraine harms the Russian economy
0
World News
2024-02-27
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
World News
2024-02-27
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
0
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
0
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
0
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
0
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More