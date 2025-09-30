Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza, highlighting its key provisions for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, and the prevention of Palestinian displacement.



In a statement on X, Salam praised the plan for affirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on their land. He also welcomed Trump’s stated rejection of any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.