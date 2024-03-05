Germany's Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception

World News
2024-03-05 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that one of the participants on the military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had dialed in via a non-secure line, and disciplinary measures were being looked into.

Russia had likely intercepted the military call via widespread surveillance, not a spy or targeted surveillance, Pistorius said. The use of WebEx for the call was authorized.

Germany would take technical and organizational measures to ensure such an incident would not happen again, he said.

Reuters

World News

Germany

Boris Pistorius

Military

Ukraine

Russia

Secure

Line

Defense Minister

LBCI Next
Russia says Western ambassadors are meddling in its affairs
India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-28

Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

LBCI
World News
2024-02-10

Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up

LBCI
World News
2024-01-24

Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

LBCI
World News
06:19

Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'

LBCI
World News
05:58

Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

UNRWA chief seeks support from Gulf States amidst funding shortfall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More