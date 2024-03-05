Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan

World News
2024-03-05 | 05:29
High views
Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan
Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan

A government source announced that an explosion took place on Tuesday at a military base belonging to the Taliban near the airport of Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan.

An official in the Taliban government, who requested anonymity, confirmed the explosion at the base without providing any additional details.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Residents told Agence France-Presse that the sound of the explosion was heard two kilometers away from the airport.

Taliban authorities have cordoned off the area surrounding the explosion site.

The base is located near the small airport of Faizabad, which is currently not used by any commercial airline.

AFP

