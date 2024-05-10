Germany condemns 'escalation of violence' against UNRWA in East Jerusalem

Germany condemned on Friday the "escalation of violent protests" against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling on Israel to protect it, a day after the UN agency announced the closure of its offices complex in occupied East Jerusalem after "Israeli extremists" attempted to set it on fire twice.



The German Foreign Ministry said on X platform, "We condemn the escalation of violent protests against UNRWA in East Jerusalem. Israel must ensure the protection of UNRWA facilities and staff in the occupied Palestinian territories."



It emphasized the necessity for "the United Nations to be able to carry out its important role in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem."



AFP