Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a CNN report that the United States began preparing rigorously in late 2022 for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.



CNN reported on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.



CNN said that US intelligence agencies opened a new tab and received information that there were communications among Russian officials explicitly discussing a nuclear strike in 2022.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "This is the type of speculation that is published in various newspapers. I don't think it merits any comment."



