Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

World News
2024-03-11 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a CNN report that the United States began preparing rigorously in late 2022 for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.

CNN reported on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

CNN said that US intelligence agencies opened a new tab and received information that there were communications among Russian officials explicitly discussing a nuclear strike in 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "This is the type of speculation that is published in various newspapers. I don't think it merits any comment."

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Ukraine

War

Nuclear Weapon

US

LBCI Next
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
US companies to invest $1 billion in the Philippines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'

LBCI
World News
08:35

Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis

LBCI
World News
08:30

EU announces evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Haiti

LBCI
World News
08:21

Putin pledges over $126 billion in public spending as election looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More