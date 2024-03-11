News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
World News
2024-03-11 | 05:45
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a CNN report that the United States began preparing rigorously in late 2022 for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.
CNN reported on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
CNN said that US intelligence agencies opened a new tab and received information that there were communications among Russian officials explicitly discussing a nuclear strike in 2022.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "This is the type of speculation that is published in various newspapers. I don't think it merits any comment."
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Ukraine
War
Nuclear Weapon
US
