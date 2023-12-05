Mikati meets with Saudi ambassador at Grand Serail

2023-12-05 | 05:17
Mikati meets with Saudi ambassador at Grand Serail
0min
Mikati meets with Saudi ambassador at Grand Serail

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received on Tuesday Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, at the Grand Serail.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon politically and economically, as well as the distinguished bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to enhance them on all fronts. 
They also addressed several issues of mutual interest.
 

