Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war

World News
2024-03-11 | 06:59
High views
Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war
Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Sweden's joining NATO demonstrates the "failure" of President Vladimir Putin's strategy in the war in Ukraine, which aims to weaken the alliance.

Stoltenberg considered that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not only pushed Sweden and Finland, previously non-aligned countries, to seek shelter under the defensive umbrella of the alliance but also made "Ukraine closer to NATO membership than ever before."

