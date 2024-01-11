Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

2024-01-11 | 07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

Hezbollah's media relations condemned the Israeli army's targeting of the Islamic Health Authority center in the town of Hanine, confirming the death of two individuals and the injury of several others.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Hanine

Causalities

Injuries

