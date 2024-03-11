Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China

World News
2024-03-11 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China

On Monday, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying that a group of Russian warships has arrived in Iran to conduct military maneuvers in which China will also participate.

The ministry stated that the exercises will take place in the Gulf of Oman, with the main objective of ensuring the security of maritime economic activities.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

China

Navy

Warship

Gulf Of Oman

LBCI Next
Russia's spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election
Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Iranian Navy declares the seizure of US oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition

LBCI
World News
2024-02-28

Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

US tops global oil production for sixth straight year

LBCI
World News
10:36

India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

LBCI
World News
10:32

Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says

LBCI
World News
10:24

Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More