EU announces evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Haiti

World News
2024-03-11 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU announces evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Haiti
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU announces evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Haiti

The European Union announced Monday that it has evacuated all of its diplomatic staff from Haiti due to "the dramatic deterioration in the security situation" after armed gangs took control of large parts of the capital.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said, "We have currently taken out, relocated, and evacuated all European Union staff from Haiti."

AFP

World News

European Union

Haiti

Peter Stano

European Commission

LBCI Next
Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis
Putin pledges over $126 billion in public spending as election looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-03-10

Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

LBCI
World News
2024-03-10

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

US tops global oil production for sixth straight year

LBCI
World News
10:36

India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

LBCI
World News
10:32

Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says

LBCI
World News
10:24

Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More