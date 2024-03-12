Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators

World News
2024-03-12 | 11:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) coordinated with the Kingdom of Bahrain against Iran-based operatives and a financial facilitator for the designated group Al-Ashtar Brigades. 

In 2018, the Department of State selected Al-Ashtar Brigades as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

 "Today's action, taken in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain, underscores our collective commitment to disrupting Iran's destabilizing forces and threats, particularly those which threaten our partners in the region and around the world," stated Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

According to a press release posted on the Department of the Treasury's website, the current designation emphasizes the role that the Iranian regime is playing in supporting the Al-Ashtar Brigades. 

"In 2018, the government of Bahrain charged numerous individuals due to terrorism-related activities. A number of these individuals fled Bahrain to evade prison sentences and settled in Iran, which has long supported and continues to serve as a safe haven for terrorist groups," it added.

These persons are being selected under Executive Order (EO) 13224, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

The release added that Hussein Ahmad ‘Abdallah Ahmad Hussein Al-Dammami, Ali Abdulnabi Ahmed Ebrahim M Alshofa, Hasan Ahmed Radhi Husain Sarhan, and Isa Saleh Isa Mohamed Salman have materially assisted or provided financial, material, or technological support for Al-Ashtar Brigades, "a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to EO 13224."
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Bahrain

Iran

Al-Ashtar Brigades

Treasury Department

OFAC

LBCI Next
Haitian PM resigns after Jamaica talks
Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

US Treasury Department: US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
World News
06:22

EU to take measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:17

US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

LBCI
World News
15:19

White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million

LBCI
World News
11:56

Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
09:13

Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-23

Egypt and the UAE sign a significant investment agreement for the Ras al-Hikma peninsula

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More