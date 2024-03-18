Taliban hits back at Pakistan military after air strikes in Afghanistan

World News
2024-03-18 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taliban hits back at Pakistan military after air strikes in Afghanistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Taliban hits back at Pakistan military after air strikes in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes on its territory, killing five women and three children, and its security forces launched heavy weapons at the Pakistani military in retaliation.

The strikes came as the neighboring countries trade blame over who is responsible for a recent spate of militant attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan says the attacks were launched from Afghan soil, and Afghanistan's ruling Taliban deny this.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory," Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban administration, said in a statement. The strikes killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, he added.

In another statement, the Taliban defense ministry said it had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the airstrikes.

Pakistan's army and foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes, which come after unknown militants attacked a military post in Pakistan on Saturday, killing seven security forces.

Though it was not immediately clear what prompted that attack, the Pakistani government and security officials say such attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan soil.

The Afghan Taliban have denied that they allow their territory to be used by militants.

"Pakistan shouldn't blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence, and problems in its own territory," Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in the statement.

"Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will not be in Pakistan's control."

Reuters

World News

Taliban

Pakistan

Military

Air Strikes

Afghanistan

Troops

LBCI Next
North Korea fires missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
03:00

Kabul announces death of eight individuals in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:09

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

Taliban Welcomes Extension of UN Mission Mandate in Afghanistan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

LBCI
World News
11:48

Gunmen kidnap at least 87 in Nigeria, report residents and police

LBCI
World News
11:24

UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran

LBCI
World News
11:18

EU council allocates five billion euros in aid to Ukraine's armed forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-17

Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More