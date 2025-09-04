At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that Israeli army attacks on Wednesday killed at least four people and injured 16 others across southern Lebanon.



Casualties included one killed and one injured in Kharayeb, and one killed each in Yater, Shebaa, and Taybeh.



The overnight raids also left 16 people injured, including 11 Lebanese—three of them children—and five Syrians, including one child.