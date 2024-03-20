Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

World News
2024-03-20 | 15:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Wall Street&#39;s main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

Wall Street's main stock indexes gained ground on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was keeping borrowing costs unchanged and indicated that it still expects to cut rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

However, the Fed's policy statement described inflation as remaining "elevated," and it updated quarterly economic projections to forecast growth of 2.1 percent for the year versus 1.4 percent projected in December and an unemployment rate ending the year at 4 percent, lower than the 4.1 percent anticipated in December.

Investors will look for more clues about the path for interest rates in Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, due to start at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).

"The market is relieved that the Fed is still projecting three rate cuts this year. Recent too-hot inflation readings have not derailed the Fed’s plan so far," said Irene Tunkel, chief US equity strategist at BCA Research in Sarasota, Florida.

"This is consistent with the baseline market expectations and is only marginally positive for equities as this scenario is fully priced in. This is a 'no-harm-done' outcome."

The indexes had rallied to record highs this month on optimism around artificial intelligence, but had retreated slightly in recent weeks after reports showing robust inflation shook confidence that the Fed would start rate-easing soon.

Reuters
 

World News

Wall Street

Federal Reserve

Rates

Jerome Powell

LBCI Next
Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
US Congress bans US funds to UNRWA until March 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-06

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:50

Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
World News
15:29

US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More