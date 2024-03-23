News
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23 | 07:45
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that its forces had taken control of the village of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
It improved their tactical position on the front there.
Reuters
