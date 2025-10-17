News
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
World News
17-10-2025 | 09:40
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
Donald Trump will hold talks with China's Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea, the U.S. president said in a Fox interview excerpt released Friday.
"We're going to meet in a couple of weeks. We're going to meet in South Korea, actually with the President Xi and other people, too," Trump said in an interview with Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures."
"We have a separate meeting," he added.
AFP
Trump
US
Xi
China
South Korea
Summit
