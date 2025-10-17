Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

17-10-2025 | 12:01
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
0min
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

Ukraine hit a Russian oil depot and a fuel warehouse in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, Kyiv's general staff said on Friday.

The targets were a base in Hvardiyske and a warehouse in Dzhankoi used by the Russian military, according to the statement.


Reuters
 

