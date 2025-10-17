News
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
World News
17-10-2025 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
Ukraine hit a Russian oil depot and a fuel warehouse in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, Kyiv's general staff said on Friday.
The targets were a base in Hvardiyske and a warehouse in Dzhankoi used by the Russian military, according to the statement.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Oil
Depot
Crimea
Next
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
Previous
