Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties

World News
17-10-2025 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Pope Leo at the Vatican next week in a visit seen as a sign of closer ties between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion, five centuries after their turbulent separation.

The British royals will arrive on Oct. 22 for the two-day state visit, which is only being made to the Vatican and not to surrounding Italy.

Charles, supreme governor of the Church of England, will pray together with Leo in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel in an ecumenical service on Oct. 23, Buckingham Palace and the Vatican said, in the first joint prayer including a British monarch and Catholic pope since 1534.


Reuters

World News

Vatican

Visit

King Charles

UK

Anglican

Catholic

Ties

LBCI Next
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-14

Netanyahu says Rubio visit shows 'strength' of Israel-US ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Rubio to travel to Israel to show support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:01

Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

LBCI
World News
09:40

Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first

LBCI
World News
07:17

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More