Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Pope Leo at the Vatican next week in a visit seen as a sign of closer ties between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion, five centuries after their turbulent separation.



The British royals will arrive on Oct. 22 for the two-day state visit, which is only being made to the Vatican and not to surrounding Italy.



Charles, supreme governor of the Church of England, will pray together with Leo in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel in an ecumenical service on Oct. 23, Buckingham Palace and the Vatican said, in the first joint prayer including a British monarch and Catholic pope since 1534.





Reuters