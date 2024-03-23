Polish PM "hopes" Moscow attack "will not be a pretext for escalating violence"

2024-03-23 | 12:02
Polish PM "hopes" Moscow attack "will not be a pretext for escalating violence"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the "brutal" attack targeting a concert hall in a Moscow suburb, which resulted in the death of at least 133 people, expressing his hope that it would not become a "pretext" for escalating violence.

Speaking on the "X" platform, he said, "Poland strongly condemns the brutal attack (...) We all mourn for the families of the victims. We hope that this tragedy will not be used as a pretext by anyone to escalate violence and aggression."

AFP

