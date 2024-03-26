News
US imposes sanctions on entities linked to Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
2024-03-26 | 11:19
US imposes sanctions on entities linked to Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
The United States on Tuesday imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on what it described as finance and trade facilitators for Yemen's Houthis, Iran's Quds Force, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the sanctions target six entities, one individual, and two tankers based or registered in Liberia, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Kuwait and that have engaged in facilitating commodity shipments and financial transactions.
"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Separately, the Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities for supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime through "the facilitation of illicit financial transfers and trafficking of illegal drugs," the department said.
Reuters
