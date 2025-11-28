Samy Gemayel meets EU Ambassador, emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and security

28-11-2025 | 06:08
Kataeb Party leader, MP Samy Gemayel, received European Union Ambassador Sandra De Waele, in the presence of Political Bureau members Alain Hakim and Joelle Bou Abboud, to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon.

During the meeting, Gemayel stressed that the protection of Lebanon relies on a state that is capable of making its own decisions, free from projects that could confront the country with situations unwanted by the Lebanese people. 

He emphasized that any discussion on stability must begin with returning military and security decision-making to legitimate state institutions without exception.

Gemayel also praised the European Union’s role and commitment to supporting the Lebanese state and its institutions, while working to reinforce the country’s sovereignty and international standing.

