Xi Jinping to Dutch PM: 'No force can stop' Chinese technological advancement

Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday that Chinese technological advancement cannot be halted, during a meeting held in Beijing to discuss issues including the semiconductor industry, which is of utmost importance.



China's Xinhua state news agency quoted Xi as saying, "The Chinese people also have legitimate rights to development, and no force can stop the pace of Chinese scientific and technological progress," adding that "China will continue to pursue a beneficial approach for everyone and be more open to the outside world on a higher level."



AFP