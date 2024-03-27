News
US and UK coordinate sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Hamas fundraising
World News
2024-03-27 | 10:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US and UK coordinate sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Hamas fundraising
On Wednesday, in coordinated action with the United Kingdom, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two individuals and three entities for being involved in fundraising Hamas.
After the October 7 attack, the Treasury Department stated that Gaza Now engaged in fundraising efforts to support Hamas.
"Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Ayash, Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Limited, and their director, Aozma Sultana, partnered on multiple fundraising efforts. This action is being taken as part of a collaborative effort with the United Kingdom’s Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation, which is implementing sanctions on these same targets," said the press release.
In turn, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, stated that the “Treasury remains committed to degrading Hamas’ ability to finance its terrorist activities, including through online fundraising campaigns that seek to funnel money directly to the group."
Adding that the US, in coordination with the UK, "will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas’ ability to facilitate further attacks.”
Additionally, OFAC is designating Gaza Now under EO 13224 for having materially assisted or provided financial support to Hamas, in addition to its founder and director, Mustafa Ayash, under EO 13224, "for owning or controlling, directly or indirectly, Gaza Now."
OFAC is selecting Aozma Sultana (Sultana) under EO 13224 for having assisted or sponsored Gaza Now, adding that it is also designating Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Limited under EO 13224 "for being owned, controlled, or directed by Sultana."
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Kingdom
United States
Treasury Department
OFAC
Hamas
Gaza Now
Sanctions
