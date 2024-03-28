Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses

World News
2024-03-28 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses

The corporate exodus from Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine has cost foreign companies more than $107 billion in writedowns and lost revenue, a Reuters analysis of company filings and statements showed.

The volume of losses have increased by one third since the last tally in August last year, underscoring the scale of the financial hit to the corporate world from Moscow's invasion, as well as highlighting the sudden loss of Western expertise from Russia's economy.

"As Russia's invasion continues amid faltering Western military aid, and the granularity of Western sanctions regimes increases, companies still aiming to exit Russia will likely face further difficulties and have to accept greater writedowns and losses," said Ian Massey, Head of Corporate Intelligence, EMEA, at global risk consultancy S-RM.

President Vladimir Putin, fresh from securing re-election in a landslide victory widely condemned in the West as unfair and undemocratic, now has a renewed mandate to pursue further isolation from the West, including through additional asset seizures and political pressure, Massey added.

Moscow demands discounts of at least 50 percent on foreign asset sales and has steadily tightened exit requirements, often accepting nominal fees as little as one rouble.

So far this year, sales of assets owned by Shell, HSBC, Polymetal International, and Yandex NV, have been announced, totalling nearly $10 billion and at discounts as high as 90 percent. Last week, Danone said it received regulatory approvals to dispose of its Russian assets, taking a total loss of $1.3 billion. 

About 1,000 companies have exited. Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger sold its Russian factories and exited the market, the RBC daily reported on Thursday.

But hundreds of companies including French retailer Auchan and Benetton are still operating or have put business on hold there, according to analysis by Yale School of Management.

Reuters
 

World News

Corporate

Russia

Ukraine

Revenue

Moscow

LBCI Next
Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system
Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:13

Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system

LBCI
World News
07:38

Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities

LBCI
World News
05:39

Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims

LBCI
World News
04:39

Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-18

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:25

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:17

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More