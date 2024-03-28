Russia vetoes renewal of North Korea sanctions monitors

2024-03-28 | 13:47
Russia vetoes renewal of North Korea sanctions monitors
Russia vetoes renewal of North Korea sanctions monitors

Russia on Thursday vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of longstanding United Nations sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The move comes amid US-led accusations that North Korea has transferred weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. 

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations but vowed to deepen military relations in 2023.

"This is almost comparable to destroying a CCTV to avoid being caught red-handed," said South Korea's UN Ambassador Joonkook Hwang of Russia's veto.

China abstained from Thursday's vote, while the remaining 13 UN Security Council members voted in favor.

"Moscow has undermined the prospect of the peaceful, diplomatic resolution of one of the world's most dangerous nuclear proliferation issues," deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Security Council

United Nations

Sanctions

North Korea

Military

Nuclear Weapons

