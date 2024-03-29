South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims

World News
2024-03-29 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims

A bus crash in South Africa's northern province of Limpopo resulted in 45 deaths and one serious injury, South Africa's Department of Transport said on Thursday.

The driver lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.

The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country, his office said in a statement.

Only an 8-year-old survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Some bodies were burned beyond recognition while others were trapped inside the debris or scattered on the scene, the provincial department said.

Reuters

World News

South Africa

Bus

Crash

Limpopo

LBCI Next
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
US provides Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-17

Afghanistan crash involving passenger bus, fuel truck kills 21

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

US Treasury's No. 2 urges South Africa to amplify fight against corruption

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reports being targeted with 'hateful' online abuse during pregnancies

LBCI
World News
2024-03-08

US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week

LBCI
World News
06:49

Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM

LBCI
World News
06:22

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

LBCI
World News
06:13

Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More