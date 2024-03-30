Tajikistan: Migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

World News
2024-03-30 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tajikistan: Migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Tajikistan: Migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

There has been a surge of migrant workers leaving Russia for Tajikistan after a March 22 concert hall attack near Moscow, which left dozens dead, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment.

Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers over a week ago in the worst attack in Russia in two decades, which left at least 144 people dead.

Four of the suspected gunmen are Tajik citizens and were arrested along with seven other suspects, some of whom also come from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation.

"We receive a lot of calls. These are most likely not complaints about harassment, but fear of our citizens, panic, many want to leave. We are now monitoring the situation; we have more people coming (to Tajikistan) than leaving," Shakhnoza Nodiri, deputy head of the ministry, was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS.

Tajikistan detained nine people this week suspected of having links to the mass shooting and also to the militant Islamist State group that claimed responsibility, a Tajik security source told Reuters.

A labor shortage in Russia's economy may become even worse due to the outflow of migrant workers, with a deficit in the construction industry growing by 36% this year compared to 2022, Anton Glushkov, president of the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY), told Interfax news agency on Friday.

The Russian Central Bank has said that staff shortages and resulting jump in wages were among risks to inflation that have compelled it to keep the key interest rate elevated.

Tajikistan's labor ministry expects that the outflow of migrants from Russia will be temporary.

According to the ministry's website, 652,014 labor migrants left the country in 2023, compared to 775,578 in 2022.

Reuters

World News

Tajikistan

Migrants

Russia

Concert

Hall

Attack

LBCI Next
Several people being held hostage in Dutch town
Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

ISIS spokesperson praises the group's attack on Russian concert hall

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

Russia collects evidence linking perpetrators of concert hall attack to 'Ukrainian nationalists'

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Perpetrators of the concert hall attack were foreigners

LBCI
World News
13:54

Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:59

Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility

LBCI
World News
07:22

Several people being held hostage in Dutch town

LBCI
World News
06:18

Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates

LBCI
World News
04:08

Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:18

Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More