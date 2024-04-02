UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Tuesday the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday after this strike, which Iran held Israel responsible for, resulted in at least 13 casualties, calling for "respect for international law."



Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that the Secretary-General also called for "avoiding any escalation," warning that "any miscalculation could lead to broader conflict in an already volatile region, with devastating consequences for civilians."



AFP