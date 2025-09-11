Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Israel&#39;s Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation

Hamas said on Thursday that Israel's attack on its negotiators in Qatar was aimed at killing off Gaza ceasefire talks and accused the United States of being an "accomplice".

"This crime was... an assassination of the entire negotiation process," Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said during a televised press conference.

"We affirm that the U.S. administration is a full accomplice in this crime," he added.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Attack

Israel

Mediation

Qatar

LBCI Next
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11

Qatar condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of journalists in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Texas adopts electoral map aimed at preserving Trump's Congress grip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30

Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:33

Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More