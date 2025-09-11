News
Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 10:26
Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation
Hamas said on Thursday that Israel's attack on its negotiators in Qatar was aimed at killing off Gaza ceasefire talks and accused the United States of being an "accomplice".
"This crime was... an assassination of the entire negotiation process," Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said during a televised press conference.
"We affirm that the U.S. administration is a full accomplice in this crime," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Attack
Israel
Mediation
Qatar
