Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza
World News
2024-04-09 | 11:03
Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza
The United States does not have evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as it carries out its war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
"We don't have evidence of that," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pentagon
US
Evidence
Genocide
Gaza
Israel
