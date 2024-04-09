Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza

World News
2024-04-09 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza

The United States does not have evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as it carries out its war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"We don't have evidence of that," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.



Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Pentagon

US

Evidence

Genocide

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06

Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

UN chief 'deeply troubled' by reports Israel using AI to identify Gaza targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
World News
13:08

David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged

LBCI
World News
12:28

Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-27

Tunisia sentences 4 to death for assassination of politician in 2013

LBCI
World News
09:58

Russia states that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma financed ‘terrorist’ attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More