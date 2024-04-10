Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation

The upcoming trilateral summit between the United States, Philippines, and Japan will include an agreement to maintain security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.



Marcos is set to leave for Washington on Wednesday afternoon for talks with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



Marcos is also set to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden ahead of the meeting among the three leaders.



The Philippines under Marcos has deepened military ties with both the United States and Japan as maritime run-ins with China in the South China Sea have escalated.



Marcos has allowed nearly double the Philippine bases American soldiers can access, and talks are underway with Japan for a reciprocal access agreement that will allow the presence of Japanese forces on Philippine soil.



Reuters