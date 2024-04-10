Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation

World News
2024-04-10 | 01:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation

The upcoming trilateral summit between the United States, Philippines, and Japan will include an agreement to maintain security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

Marcos is set to leave for Washington on Wednesday afternoon for talks with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Marcos is also set to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden ahead of the meeting among the three leaders.

The Philippines under Marcos has deepened military ties with both the United States and Japan as maritime run-ins with China in the South China Sea have escalated.

Marcos has allowed nearly double the Philippine bases American soldiers can access, and talks are underway with Japan for a reciprocal access agreement that will allow the presence of Japanese forces on Philippine soil.

Reuters

World News

United States

Philippines

Summit

Japan

South China Sea

Cooperation

LBCI Next
Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza 'wrong'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-06

US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit

LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

Philippines to continue dialogue with China to ease South China Sea tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

US plans trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea in July

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:32

Greece rescues 19 migrants at Chios island

LBCI
World News
05:46

EU finance ministers to examine Ukraine reform plans

LBCI
World News
04:04

China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Israeli seaborne missile defense system used for first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More