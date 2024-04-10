Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal

2024-04-10 | 14:24
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal

President Joe Biden urged Hamas on Wednesday to accept the latest proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of some hostages held by the movement.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden stated that he had been clear and direct with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in emphasizing that Israel should allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Reuters
 

