Blinken confirms to Gallant US' support against Iranian threat

World News
2024-04-11 | 00:31
High views
Blinken confirms to Gallant US&#39; support against Iranian threat
Blinken confirms to Gallant US' support against Iranian threat

The US State Department said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed during a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the United States will stand by Israel against any threat from Iran.

It added that Blinken and Gallant also discussed ongoing efforts to release all hostages through an agreement for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Antony Blinken

Israel

Yoav Gallant

United States

Iran

