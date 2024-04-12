Brazil bus crash kills at least nine

Nine people were killed and more than 20 others were injured on Thursday in a bus overturn accident after it veered off course on a highway in northeastern Brazil.



The bus was en route from Rio de Janeiro in the southeast of the country to the tourist town of Porto Seguro in the state of Bahia when it went off course around 4:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT), according to the federal highway police.



There were 34 people on board.



Authorities have not released details about the condition of the injured or the nationalities of the victims, but they said the bus drivers were not harmed.



The office of the mayor of Teixeira de Freitas, where the accident occurred, said on the municipality's website that one of the injured later died at a nearby hospital.



Brazilian media broadcasted images of the blue and white bus lying on its side on the BR-101 highway.



AFP