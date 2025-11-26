News
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-11-2025 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.
"The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 345," the ministry said in a statement.
They were returned in exchange for the remains of Dror Or, one of the last three deceased hostages held in the Palestinian territory, whose body was handed over to Israel on Tuesday by militants, via the ICRC.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinian
Bodies
Gaza
Health
Ministry
