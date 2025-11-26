Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.



"The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 345," the ministry said in a statement.



They were returned in exchange for the remains of Dror Or, one of the last three deceased hostages held in the Palestinian territory, whose body was handed over to Israel on Tuesday by militants, via the ICRC.





AFP