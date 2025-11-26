Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-11-2025 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.

"The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 345," the ministry said in a statement.

They were returned in exchange for the remains of Dror Or, one of the last three deceased hostages held in the Palestinian territory, whose body was handed over to Israel on Tuesday by militants, via the ICRC.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

Bodies

Gaza

Health

Ministry

Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03

Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20

Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Israel says received coffin of Gaza hostage from Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12

Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25

Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:22

Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-18

Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
09:23

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Putin congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day, reaffirms support for sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More