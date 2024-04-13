News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base
World News
2024-04-13 | 01:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base
Somalia will never accept Ethiopia's plan to build a naval base in its breakaway region of Somaliland, but would consider granting Ethiopia commercial port access if discussed bilaterally, a senior Somali official said on Friday.
Landlocked Ethiopia sparked a diplomatic row with Mogadishu in January by signing a deal with Somaliland to lease 20 km (12 miles) of its coastline in return for recognizing the region as an independent state.
Somalia called the deal illegal as it considers Somaliland as part of its territory even though it has had effective autonomy since 1991.
To defuse the acrimony, Kenya in consultation with Djibouti and Eastern African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has proposed a maritime treaty to govern how landlocked states in the region can access ports on commercial terms, a senior Kenyan official said on Thursday.
Before discussing port access bilaterally, Ethiopia must annul its agreement with Somaliland, Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs Ali Omar told Reuters.
"Somalia will never accept (a) naval base," Omar said. "Somalia is ready for commercial access in accordance with the international law of the sea."
He added that Somalia was willing to discuss proposals so long as they meet the country's interests which are to "safeguard (our) sovereignty, political independence and unity".
A spokesperson for Ethiopia's foreign ministry declined to comment.
Reuters
World News
Somalia
Ethiopia
Naval
Base
Kenya
Deal
Next
Kremlin says aborted peace deal could be basis for Ukraine talks
Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-04
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador and accuses Addis Ababa of 'interference' in internal affairs
World News
2024-04-04
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador and accuses Addis Ababa of 'interference' in internal affairs
0
World News
2024-04-04
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador over port agreement
World News
2024-04-04
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador over port agreement
0
World News
2024-03-26
Six killed in militant attack on Pakistan naval base
World News
2024-03-26
Six killed in militant attack on Pakistan naval base
0
World News
2024-02-23
UAE and Kenya seal economic partnership deal
World News
2024-02-23
UAE and Kenya seal economic partnership deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
0
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
0
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
0
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
0
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
0
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
5
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
6
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
8
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More