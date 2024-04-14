Italy announces video conference meeting for G7 leaders on Sunday

The G7 leaders will hold a video conference on Sunday to discuss the drone and missile attack launched by Iran on Israel overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to the Italian presidency of the group.



A statement issued by the government in Rome indicated that ''the Italian presidency of the G7 has invited G7 leaders to a video conference meeting early this afternoon' on Sunday. The group includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada.''



