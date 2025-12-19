Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London

Pope Leo on Friday named Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster, the most prominent Catholic figure in England and Wales.



Moth will replace Cardinal Vincent Nichols who held the post for 16 years and who turned 80, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops, in November.



The 67-year-old was born in Zambia but moved to England at an early age. His profile on the website of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton in south England, where he has been bishop, states that he has previously served as bishop of the armed forces and has been outspoken on the running of prisons.



"I am moved greatly by the trust that Pope Leo has placed in me," Moth said in a statement. " I look forward to continuing the great adventure that is the life of the Church and witness to the Gospel."



The appointment comes a day after the Vatican shook up the leadership of the U.S. church.







Reuters



