News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London
World News
19-12-2025 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London
Pope Leo on Friday named Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster, the most prominent Catholic figure in England and Wales.
Moth will replace Cardinal Vincent Nichols who held the post for 16 years and who turned 80, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops, in November.
The 67-year-old was born in Zambia but moved to England at an early age. His profile on the website of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton in south England, where he has been bishop, states that he has previously served as bishop of the armed forces and has been outspoken on the running of prisons.
"I am moved greatly by the trust that Pope Leo has placed in me," Moth said in a statement. " I look forward to continuing the great adventure that is the life of the Church and witness to the Gospel."
The appointment comes a day after the Vatican shook up the leadership of the U.S. church.
Reuters
World News
Pope Leo
Leader
Catholic
Church
London
Next
Attacks at Taipei metro stations injure eight people: Taiwan PM
UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-28
Pope Leo in Istanbul: Turkey’s small Catholic community remains “fruitful,” calls for greater support to migrants
World News
2025-11-28
Pope Leo in Istanbul: Turkey’s small Catholic community remains “fruitful,” calls for greater support to migrants
0
World News
2025-11-28
Pope Leo visits Istanbul elderly home, highlights the value of seniors
World News
2025-11-28
Pope Leo visits Istanbul elderly home, highlights the value of seniors
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:46
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
World News
10:46
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
0
World News
10:36
Rome to charge visitors for access to Trevi Fountain
World News
10:36
Rome to charge visitors for access to Trevi Fountain
0
World News
09:00
Putin says could pause long-range strikes on ballot day if Ukraine holds election
World News
09:00
Putin says could pause long-range strikes on ballot day if Ukraine holds election
0
World News
08:29
Attacks at Taipei metro stations injure eight people: Taiwan PM
World News
08:29
Attacks at Taipei metro stations injure eight people: Taiwan PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
08:48
Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Lebanon’s Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Lebanon’s Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-18
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Lebanon News
2025-12-18
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli army: Secret maritime file focuses on building organized naval infrastructure under civilian cover
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli army: Secret maritime file focuses on building organized naval infrastructure under civilian cover
2
Lebanon News
08:48
Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
08:48
Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament
3
Lebanon News
12:12
PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order
Lebanon News
12:12
PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order
4
Lebanon News
07:07
Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections
Lebanon News
07:07
Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
6
Lebanon News
10:06
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism
Lebanon News
10:06
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris
8
Lebanon News
03:59
Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart
Lebanon News
03:59
Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More