Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

2024-04-17 | 05:06
Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will invest billions of dollars in Pakistan following a visit by the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan this week.

Sharif's office added in a statement issued after a cabinet meeting that Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan "very soon."

Reuters

