France regrets Burkina Faso's decision to expel French diplomats

World News
2024-04-18 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France regrets Burkina Faso&#39;s decision to expel French diplomats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France regrets Burkina Faso's decision to expel French diplomats

France expressed regret on Thursday for Burkina Faso's decision to expel three French diplomats and staff over alleged 'sabotage activities,' considering it unreasonable.

Christophe Lemoine, Deputy Spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that "the decision of the authorities in Burkina Faso is not based on any valid grounds," affirming that the accusations against the French 'have no basis in truth.'

AFP

World News

France

Burkina Faso

Expulsion

French Diplomats

LBCI Next
Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany
China welcomes Blinken's visit as tensions simmer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:03

Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany

LBCI
World News
05:12

China welcomes Blinken's visit as tensions simmer

LBCI
World News
03:49

Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come

LBCI
World News
03:17

Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

US announces new sanctions on Iran following its attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More