France expressed regret on Thursday for Burkina Faso's decision to expel three French diplomats and staff over alleged 'sabotage activities,' considering it unreasonable.



Christophe Lemoine, Deputy Spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that "the decision of the authorities in Burkina Faso is not based on any valid grounds," affirming that the accusations against the French 'have no basis in truth.'



AFP