EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves

World News
18-07-2025 | 10:36
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves
2min
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves

The European Union has eased rules for Turks to use its open-border Schengen area, the bloc's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday, calling for the urgent revival of negotiations on visa-free travel for Turks.

For years, Turks have complained about the EU's visa system. The EU has said the processes - managed by accredited visa agencies - have been slow due to the high number of applications and that it is discussing possible workarounds with Ankara.

Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules would help address Turks' complaints over long bureaucratic processes but warned it was not enough to permanently solve the problems.

"It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens," Ossowski told reporters in Ankara, referring to the European Commission's new decision, in effect since July 15, simplifying the path to multiple-entry visas for Turks.

Turks who previously used visas correctly will be eligible for a six-month visa as early as their second application, followed by one-year, three-year and five-year multiple-entry visas.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

EU

Schengen

Visa

Turks

Envoy

Turkey

