News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves
World News
18-07-2025 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves
The European Union has eased rules for Turks to use its open-border Schengen area, the bloc's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday, calling for the urgent revival of negotiations on visa-free travel for Turks.
For years, Turks have complained about the EU's visa system. The EU has said the processes - managed by accredited visa agencies - have been slow due to the high number of applications and that it is discussing possible workarounds with Ankara.
Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules would help address Turks' complaints over long bureaucratic processes but warned it was not enough to permanently solve the problems.
"It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens," Ossowski told reporters in Ankara, referring to the European Commission's new decision, in effect since July 15, simplifying the path to multiple-entry visas for Turks.
Turks who previously used visas correctly will be eligible for a six-month visa as early as their second application, followed by one-year, three-year and five-year multiple-entry visas.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
EU
Schengen
Visa
Turks
Envoy
Turkey
Next
Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-05
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
2025-07-05
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
0
World News
2025-07-16
EU court rules against Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs in expenses scandal
World News
2025-07-16
EU court rules against Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs in expenses scandal
0
World News
2025-05-20
EU seeks to relax rules on turning away asylum-seekers
World News
2025-05-20
EU seeks to relax rules on turning away asylum-seekers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:50
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
World News
10:50
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
0
World News
10:07
Germany says will only back Syrian government if it prevents persecution
World News
10:07
Germany says will only back Syrian government if it prevents persecution
0
World News
09:33
G20 nations agree central bank independence 'crucial': Finance ministers' statement
World News
09:33
G20 nations agree central bank independence 'crucial': Finance ministers' statement
0
World News
07:26
UN urges 'immediate halt' to Afghan deportations
World News
07:26
UN urges 'immediate halt' to Afghan deportations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10
Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10
Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue
0
World News
2025-07-10
Lavrov, Rubio had 'frank exchange' on Ukraine war at ASEAN talks: Moscow
World News
2025-07-10
Lavrov, Rubio had 'frank exchange' on Ukraine war at ASEAN talks: Moscow
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
3
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
5
Lebanon News
13:48
UN Coordinator warns Lebanon’s window for reform won’t stay open indefinitely
Lebanon News
13:48
UN Coordinator warns Lebanon’s window for reform won’t stay open indefinitely
6
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
8
World News
14:40
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
World News
14:40
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More