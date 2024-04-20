Ecuador declares state of emergency over energy crisis

World News
2024-04-20 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ecuador declares state of emergency over energy crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ecuador declares state of emergency over energy crisis

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a second state of emergency on Friday over an energy crisis that has already led to rationing in the South American country.

Noboa, who took office in November, had declared an energy emergency and instituted power cuts earlier this week, but the cuts will be suspended on Sunday for a referendum he looks set to win on a raft of security measures.

His first emergency declaration, in January, sought to tame surging crime by allowing more coordination between the military and police.

In Saturday's 60-day state of emergency, Noboa deployed the military and police to guard energy infrastructure, according to a decree published on his office's website.

The latest state of emergency is meant to "guarantee the continuity of the public service of electricity," according to the decree.

A drought caused in part by the climate phenomenon known as El Nino has hit levels at hydroelectric dams, which produce most of Ecuador's power.

Reuters
 

World News

Ecuador

Daniel Noboa

Emergency

Energy

Crisis

LBCI Next
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft in its vicinity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-19

Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice

LBCI
World News
06:50

US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine and Israel aid package

LBCI
World News
06:11

Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems

LBCI
World News
04:54

Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More