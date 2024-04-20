News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ecuador declares state of emergency over energy crisis
World News
2024-04-20 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ecuador declares state of emergency over energy crisis
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a second state of emergency on Friday over an energy crisis that has already led to rationing in the South American country.
Noboa, who took office in November, had declared an energy emergency and instituted power cuts earlier this week, but the cuts will be suspended on Sunday for a referendum he looks set to win on a raft of security measures.
His first emergency declaration, in January, sought to tame surging crime by allowing more coordination between the military and police.
In Saturday's 60-day state of emergency, Noboa deployed the military and police to guard energy infrastructure, according to a decree published on his office's website.
The latest state of emergency is meant to "guarantee the continuity of the public service of electricity," according to the decree.
A drought caused in part by the climate phenomenon known as El Nino has hit levels at hydroelectric dams, which produce most of Ecuador's power.
Reuters
World News
Ecuador
Daniel Noboa
Emergency
Energy
Crisis
Next
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft in its vicinity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
0
World News
06:50
US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine and Israel aid package
World News
06:50
US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine and Israel aid package
0
World News
06:11
Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems
World News
06:11
Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems
0
World News
04:54
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
World News
04:54
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron
Lebanon News
11:18
Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
3
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
4
Lebanon News
05:40
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
05:40
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
5
Middle East News
00:10
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike
Middle East News
00:10
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
7
Lebanon News
11:18
Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron
Lebanon News
11:18
Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More