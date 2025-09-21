France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed

World News
21-09-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed

France's planned recognition of a Palestinian state will not include the opening of an embassy until Hamas frees the hostages it is holding in Gaza, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that aired Sunday.

"It will be, for us, a requirement very clearly before opening, for instance, an embassy in Palestine," Macron told CBS News in an interview taped Thursday. France says it will formally recognize a Palestinian state along with other countries Monday at the United Nations.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Emmanuel Macron

Palestine

Embassy

Hostages

LBCI Next
UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France

LBCI
World News
2025-08-16

Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:48

Top Democratic Senator warns Trump on 'path to dictatorship'

LBCI
World News
06:14

Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion

LBCI
World News
05:22

US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official

LBCI
World News
05:02

UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-11

Pope Leo XIV appeals for 'no more war' in first Sunday message

LBCI
World News
2025-08-17

Macron to join Zelensky for Washington talks: French presidency

LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel

LBCI
World News
05:02

UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More