Governor José Raúl Mulino won the presidential election in Panama on Sunday with 34% of the vote, leading his closest competitor by nine points, who conceded defeat.



Alfredo Junca told Molino, "It is my pleasure, on behalf of the electoral court, to inform you that you (...) have won the presidency of the Republic of Panama."



Meanwhile, former consul Ricardo Lombana (center-right), who came in second, told his supporters that he acknowledges the victory of "elected President of the Republic of Panama, José Raúl Molino."



AFP