Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that increasing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank were an "existential threat" to a Palestinian state.



Ramped up settlement construction "is not only unacceptable and contrary to international law. It fuels tensions, violence, and instability," Macron said at a meeting of top diplomats from Arab and European states on Gaza in Paris. He spoke after a ceasefire deal was struck between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.





AFP